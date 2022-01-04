Oliver Seidler: How to Become the Voice of Authority in Your Industry

While it is important to be good at what you to, it is equally important to be known, especially in your field. Once you’ve been in your chosen industry for a while, it’s time to establish as a leading expert in your craft. You want your customers, stakeholders and peers to think of you as a voice of expertise in your niche. Oliver Seidler works in the real estate industry, and he’s one of the most respected people in his field. Here are his tips on how to get people to recognize you as a voice of authority in your field.

Oliver Seidler is the founder and chairman of Property Force, which connects real estate entrepreneurs with vacant houses that need to be repaired. He’s recently changed his role away from CEO to focus his attention on his personal brand, including his podcast, Renegade Rules. This allows him to share his business expertise with up-and-coming entrepreneurs who are just getting started. One of the main ways to build authority is to gain experience. “I wouldn’t be able to work on Renegade Rules without understanding the fundamentals of business and being a CEO myself,” Oliver Paul Seidler said. “Before you can become an expert, you need to do the work necessary to learn as much as you can.” Seidler recommends listening to podcasts, reading books, and taking online courses if you haven’t already done so. Then, once you have some time in the industry, you can work on becoming one of the most respected voices.

Sometimes who you know can be just as important as what you know. If you want people to respect you, you have to show them what you’re made of. “Don’t just work with people you think you can teach,” said Oliver Seidler. “Work with people you can mutually learn from. They can introduce you to new people. Before you know it, you’ll be thriving within your industry.”

Becoming respected and renowned in your field takes time. If you’re not ready for that step, what you can do is get started and learn as much as possible, according to Oliver Seidler.