REPORT: Keanu Reeves Is In Talks To Star In A Series About Infamous Serial Killer H.H. Holmes

Keanu Reeves is reportedly in talks to take his first major TV role.

According to Deadline, the legendary of the “The Matrix” is in talks to star with Leonardo DiCaprio in the upcoming Hulu series about infamous serial killer H.H. Holmes. The series is based on the book “The Devil In The White City.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Deadline wrote the following details on the series:

The Devil in the White City tells the true story of two men, an architect and a serial killer, whose fates were forever linked by The Chicago World’s Fair of 1893. It follows Daniel H. Burnham, a brilliant and fastidious architect racing to make his mark on the world and Henry H. Holmes, a handsome and cunning doctor who fashioned his own pharmaceutical “Murder Castle” on fair grounds – a palace built to seduce, torture and mutilate young women. The story takes the viewer on a tour of murder, romance and mystery in the gilded age.

For those of you who don’t know, H.H. Holmes was one of the most notorious serial killers in the history of the United States.

While his exact murder count is unknown, it’s possible that he murdered up to 200 people, and he had a specially constructed house in Chicago to do his killings, according to Biography.com.

So, to put it as simply as possibly, the dude was one sick and evil monster.

Now, Keanu Reeves might star in a series with Leonardo DiCaprio about his horrific crimes well over 100 years ago.

Those two on screen together for a very dark and sinister series is the definition of required viewing.

Can’t confirm any of this except to say I’m very excited to be involved with this project!https://t.co/tSh7ON3NuR — Sam Shaw (@shawsam) January 4, 2022

There’s no release date yet for the series, but I’ll make sure to update you all as I know more. It sounds like it’s going to be awesome.