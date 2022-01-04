Editorial

REPORT: Titans Linebacker Bud Dupree Charged With Misdemeanor Assault

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 02: Bud Dupree #48 of the Tennessee Titans wears a ski mask as he walks off the field after defeating the Miami Dolphins 34-3 at Nissan Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images)

(Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree has reportedly been cited after an alleged assault.

According to Emily Proud, Dupree has been issued a misdemeanor assault citation after allegedly getting into it with someone at a Walgreens this past Sunday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Dupree is accused of grabbing the victim and his phone during the altercation. He faces a maximum of a $2,500 fine and just under 12 months in jail if convicted, according to Proud.

You can see a video of the alleged incident below.

As I always say, the Tennessee Titans linebacker has every right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That’s our system, and we should all be grateful for it.

Having said that, if Dupree is guilty of getting into an altercation at a Walgreens, then he needs to be making much smarter decisions.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bud Dupree™ (@bud_dupree)

When you’re playing in the NFL or making a bunch of money in general, why are you allegedly getting into petty arguments and grabbing someone’s phone?

It’s simply not worth it. Compare your paychecks before getting into an argument!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bud Dupree™ (@bud_dupree)

We’ll see how it all shakes out for Dupree, but if he’s guilty, he needs to learn how to make much better decisions.