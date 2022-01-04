REPORT: Titans Linebacker Bud Dupree Charged With Misdemeanor Assault

Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree has reportedly been cited after an alleged assault.

According to Emily Proud, Dupree has been issued a misdemeanor assault citation after allegedly getting into it with someone at a Walgreens this past Sunday.

Just in: #Titans Bud Dupree is being issued a citation charging him with a misdemeanor assault in connection with a physical altercation with an employee at Wallgreens on Rosa L Parks Blvd Sunday night. Dupree is to report for booking on the citation in three weeks. @WKRN — Emily Proud (@emily_proud) January 4, 2022

Dupree is accused of grabbing the victim and his phone during the altercation. He faces a maximum of a $2,500 fine and just under 12 months in jail if convicted, according to Proud.

Citation states a group of ppl entered the store & got in a verbal argument w/ the victim. They left & came back w/ Dupree. Dupree then grabbed the victim & his phone. They got into a physical altercation before Dupree left. He’s being charged w/ “assault-fear of bodily injury.” — Emily Proud (@emily_proud) January 4, 2022

For perspective — this charge can carry 11 months 29 days in jail and a 2,500 dollar fine. Typical first offense defendant will be ordered anger management class. — Emily Proud (@emily_proud) January 4, 2022

You can see a video of the alleged incident below.

The Bud Dupree video from walgreens pic.twitter.com/EQ4vPvo6l0 — Jeff Ranger 🐺 (@JRANGER615) January 4, 2022

As I always say, the Tennessee Titans linebacker has every right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That’s our system, and we should all be grateful for it.

Having said that, if Dupree is guilty of getting into an altercation at a Walgreens, then he needs to be making much smarter decisions.

When you’re playing in the NFL or making a bunch of money in general, why are you allegedly getting into petty arguments and grabbing someone’s phone?

It’s simply not worth it. Compare your paychecks before getting into an argument!

We’ll see how it all shakes out for Dupree, but if he’s guilty, he needs to learn how to make much better decisions.