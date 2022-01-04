REPORT: Stephanie Matto Goes To Hospital Because She Eats Ungodly Amounts Of Beans, Eggs

Reality television star Stephanie Matto reportedly went to the hospital due to a diet that led her to believe she was “having a stroke.”

Matto, now famous for allegedly selling her farts, complained of gastrointestinal distress and was rushed to an emergency room, also citing symptoms such as chest pain, the New York Post reported Tuesday. Doctors indicated that her steady diet of beans and eggs, foods that contribute to gas, might have triggered her symptoms, according to the outlet.

“I thought I was having a stroke and that these were my final moments,” she reportedly said. “I was overdoing it.”

After appearing on the fourth season of “90 Day Fiancé,” Matto shifted her focus to entrepreneurship by allegedly selling bottles of her own farts. The actress said she started the business because she “thought it’d be a hilarious publicity move that would get a lot of people’s attention,” according to the New York Post. She allegedly began making over $50,000 a week but needed certain foods to fuel her ambitions. (RELATED: Reality TV Star Stephanie Matto Says She Makes $50,000 A Week Selling Her Farts In A Jar)

“I remember within one day I had about three protein shakes and a huge bowl of black-bean soup,” Matto reportedly said, adding that she “began this venture by eating mostly protein muffins, shakes and also hard-boiled eggs.”

Following her hospital, Matto has begun selling Fart Jar NFTs that are redeemable for a real-life fart jar, the New York Post reported.

“I think everything happens for a reason, and although my fart-selling days are ending, I am going to save the money I’ve made and will put some into crypto,” Matto said, according to the outlet.