Vince Coglianese Blasts Pete Buttigieg, Ralph Northam For Not Handling Virginia Snowstorm

The Daily Caller’s editorial director Vince Coglianese criticized both Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Tuesday for their lack of response to the blizzard that hit I-95 Monday.

Host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson jokingly asked why Republican Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin did such a bad job with the snowstorm. Coglianese noted that Youngkin’s transition team was updating the press while the actual governor of Virginia was doing nothing during the storm.

“Governor Northam … didn’t tweet about this or express anything about this until 8:17 this morning,” Coglianese said. “Big leadership deficits here.”

Democratic Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine was stuck on I-95 for over 27 hours during the snowstorm. (RELATED: Snowstorm Causes Road Closures And Accidents Up And Down West Coast)

“I would turn the heater on full blast for about ten minutes, and then I would turn the engine off and lean back in my chair and sleep for, you know, 20 or 30 minutes, before it got so cold that I woke up again. That is how I was sleeping,” Kaine said.

BREAKING: A spokeswoman for the Virginia Department of Transportation says there are no longer any motorists stranded on a now-closed portion of Interstate 95. https://t.co/HTJgbQAWx1 — The Associated Press (@AP) January 4, 2022

“The temperatures were down around 11 or 12 degrees last night, and thank goodness I had a good coat, and I also had a pretty full tank of gas when I started,” Kaine went on to say.

Both north and southbound traffic between Ruther Glen, Virginia, and exit 152 in Dumfries, Virginia, came to a standstill Monday due to wrecks after the snowstorm.

“Where’s Pete Buttigieg by the way?” Coglianese asked. “This is interstate 95, it’s probably one of, if not the busiest, right there next to I-5 the two busiest interstates in the country.”

“If Glenn Youngkin was governor of Virginia … Pete Buttigieg would be out there attacking him right now and saying the federal government needs to rescue these people, but it’s a democrat and this is all politics,” Coglianese added.