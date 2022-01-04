Thousands Of Drivers Stuck On Major Highway For 15+ Hours Due To Tractor-Trailer Accident, Icy Roads

Thousands of drivers were stuck on a major Virginia highway for over 15 hours due to icy roads, heavy snowfall and a tractor-trailer crash, multiple sources reported.

North and southbound traffic on I-95 halted Monday between Ruther Glen, Virginia, in Caroline County and exit 152, in Dumfries, Virginia, in Prince William County, after a massive winter storm triggered a tractor-trailer accident and hazardous roads, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

“We know many travelers have been stuck on Interstate 95 in our region for extraordinary periods of time over the past 24 hours, in some cases since Monday morning,” Marcie Parker, the state transportation agency’s Fredericksburg District Engineer said in the press release.

“This is unprecedented, and we continue to steadily move stopped trucks to make progress toward restoring lanes. In addition to clearing the trucks, we are treating for snow and several inches of ice that has accumulated around them to ensure that when the lanes reopen, motorists can safely proceed to their destination,” Parker said.

Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said in a tweet that his team worked through the night with state police, transportation and emergency officials.

“An emergency message is going to all stranded drivers connecting them to support, and the state is working with localities to open warming shelters as needed,” Northam tweeted. “While sunlight is expected to help @VaDOT clear the road, all Virginians should continue to avoid 1-95.”

I try not to tweet about daily inconveniences, but this experience has been insane. For the last 7+ hours, I’ve been stuck in my car, not moving, in a total shutdown of I-95 northbound about 30 miles south of DC. (1) — Josh Lederman (@JoshNBCNews) January 4, 2022

Roughly seven to 11 inches of snow fell in the area Monday, causing many accidents and triggering some to leave cars abandoned on the interstate, the Associated Press reported. (RELATED: 1 Person Dies In Lates Surge In Midwest. Semitrailers Turn Over From Hurricane-Force Wind Gust)

.@JoshNBCNews joins us from his car on I-95, where he has been stuck overnight with his dog as a result of the winter weather. pic.twitter.com/s2nN4uaqp6 — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) January 4, 2022

The accumulated snow along with the crash delays reportedly made it impossible for cars to move, leaving hundreds of travelers posting desperate messages on social media platforms, the AP reported.

Democratic Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine tweeted that he was stuck on the road for 19 hours, and one reporter on NBC’s “Morning Joe” was forced to join the show while sitting in the traffic jam.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.