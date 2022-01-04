Watch Liam Neeson In The Trailer For ‘Blacklight’

Liam Neeson’s new movie “Blacklight” looks pretty interesting.

The plot of the film with the Hollywood superstar, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “Travis Block is a government operative coming to terms with his shadowy past. When he discovers a plot targeting U.S. citizens, Block finds himself in the crosshairs of the FBI director he once helped protect.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Does that sound interesting to you? Well, give the trailer a watch below!

Before I dig into my thoughts on this film, I’d like to point out that Neeson has played a character with a shady past with good to gray intentions and lethal skills at least six times since 2008.

He did three “Taken” films and several other movies with differing variations of that kind of character. Think I’m wrong?

Go look at his IMDB page. The man cashes fat checks playing relatively the same person over and over again. I’m not knocking him for it. I’m sure the money is great. I’m simply pointing it out.

Now, as for “Blacklight,” I think it’s fair to say that it looks interesting. Anything about assassinations and government coverups is bound to generate some solid attention.

Add in the fact Neeson is playing the kind of character that we’ve seen him be successful at many times before, and it’s not hard to understand why there’s a lot of pieces for success with “Blacklight.”

You can catch “Blacklight” starting February 11!