64th Annual Grammy Awards Postponed Due To COVID-19 Spread

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards show, being held in Los Angeles, has been postponed for a second time due to COVID-19.

“After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards Show,” CBS and the Recording Academy announced in a statement. (RELATED: The TV Ratings For The Grammys Absolutely Tank)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by billboard (@billboard)

“The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority,” the statement added.

“Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31 simply contains too many risks,” the statement went on to say. “We look forward to celebrating Music’s Biggest Night® on a future date, which will be announced soon.”

This year’s event will be hosted by “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah.

In 2021, the annual music awards show was postponed from its original date planned in January to March due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. The show did finally happen, with most of it held outside at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The annual show also included a much smaller than usual audience.