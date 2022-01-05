Aaron Rodgers On MVP Voter Who Thinks He’s A ‘Bad Guy’: ‘He’s A Bum’

Aaron Rodgers nuked the MVP voter who publicly ripped the Packers quarterback.

MVP voter Hub Arkush made waves when he called Aaron Rodgers a “bad guy” and “the biggest jerk in the league.” He made it crystal clear he won’t be voting for the Packers star, and also implied his vaccination status was an issue. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, Rodgers hit back Wednesday, and he called in a nuclear strike!

‘Bad Guy’: MVP Voter Unleashes Unhinged Rant About Aaron Rodgers That Will Enrage Fans https://t.co/ZXKHErGAks — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 5, 2022

According to Rob Demovsky, Rodgers told the media, “He’s a bum…an absolute bum.” He also added, “His problem is I’m not vaccinated,” and that if his issue is that, the award should change to “the most vaccinated player.”

Aaron Rodgers on Hub Arkush: “He’s a bum … an absolute bum.” Rodgers thinks he should be excluded for voting for MVP because of his predisposition about him as a person. “His problem is I’m not vaccinated” and added if that’s the case then make it “the most vaccinated player”” pic.twitter.com/tPXlST7JCU — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 5, 2022

Aaron Rodgers has been cut loose and I love it! I absolutely love it. On Tuesday, he said it’s important to give “less f**ks,” and he’s clearly proving he wasn’t kidding around with that mindset.

He wasn’t kidding around at all, and I’m for it! I’m here for Aaron Rodgers unleashed! He’s not holding anything back and that’s why fans have come to love him.

‘Less F**ks’: Aaron Rodgers Shares Shockingly Refreshing Comments About Authenticity https://t.co/yPiqmU8UuW — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 5, 2022

I hope this is the kind of energy we get from Rodgers the rest of his NFL career. Feed him all the smoke, keep taking shots at him and let’s sit back and enjoy his responses.

When a man feels like he has nothing to lose, that’s when he’s at his best. I think it’s safe to say Rodgers has reached that point.

The woke mob is attacking Aaron Rodgers for the dumbest reason imaginable, and @dhookstead says it’s another sign that society is falling apart. pic.twitter.com/mArsKzbuch — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 5, 2022

Welcome to the arena, Aaron. Welcome to the arena of fighting in the mud!