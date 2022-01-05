MVP Voter Hub Arkush Says He Won’t Vote For Aaron Rodgers Because He’s A ‘Bad Guy’ And ‘The Biggest Jerk In The League’

NFL MVP voter Hub Arkush recently made some insane comments about Aaron Rodgers.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback is widely expected to win the MVP award after dominating all season long and leading the Packers to the top seed in the NFL. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yet, Arkush won’t be casting his vote for the future Hall of Fame member, and his explanation for why is wild.

Arkush said the following in part during an appearance on 670 The Score in Chicago, according to ProFootballTalk:

I don’t think you can be the biggest jerk in the league and punish your team, and your organization and your fan base the way he did and be the Most Valuable Player. Has he been the most valuable on the field? Yeah, you could make that argument, but I don’t think he is clearly that much more valuable than Jonathan Taylor or Cooper Kupp or maybe even Tom Brady. So from where I sit, the rest of it is why he’s not gonna be my choice. Do I think he’s gonna win it? Probably…I just think that the way he’s carried himself is inappropriate. I think he’s a bad guy, and I don’t think a bad guy can be the most valuable guy at the same time.

Arkush also took a shot at Rodgers not being vaccinated and stated, “They’re gonna get the No. 1 seed anyway, but what if the difference had come down to the Chiefs game, where he lied about being vaccinated, and they ended up getting beat?”

So, to sum it up, Arkush wants to punish Rodgers for making a medical choice he seemingly disagrees with, not carrying himself in a manner he approves of and being “a bad guy.”

This is one of the most deranged rants I’ve ever seen come out of the NFL world. Arkush’s explanation makes no sense.

The way I hear it, he doesn’t want to vote for Rodgers because he disagrees with his politics and stance on the way COVID-19 is being handled.

Last time I checked, Rodgers has been balling this season, and I say that as a fan of the Detroit Lions. I was born with a hatred of the Packers, but I’m not going to sit here and pretend like Rodgers isn’t a star.

Not only is he a star, he’s one of the few celebrities on the planet willing to ask simple questions about how COVID-19 is handled.

Apparently, that’s enough to cost you an MVP vote.

The good news for Rodgers is that it probably won’t matter what Arkush does because he likely has already done enough to lock up the MVP. Still, I can’t believe this dude thought openly saying this nonsense would make him look good.