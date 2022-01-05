School Changes Name Over J.K. Rowling’s Trans Comments

A secondary school in England has decided to change the name of one of the houses named after J.K. Rowling because of her “comments and viewpoints surrounding trans people.”

The “Harry Potter” author had originally been honored by the Boswells School in Chelmsford, Essex, with naming one of its in-school groups after her, the Daily Mail reported Tuesday. However, the school has since opted to name the group after Olympic hero Dame Kelly Holmes. (RELATED: ‘Harry Potter’ Star Robbie Coltrane Defends J.K. Rowling Trans Comments, Slams ‘Twitter Generation’ Waiting ‘To Be Offended’)

The school group was named after Rowling because it identified with “self-discipline,” the report noted. (RELATED: Report: J.K. Rowling To Appear In ‘Harry Potter’ Reunion Special Amid Backlash Against Author By Trans Activists)

However, over the summer, the school announced in a letter it was reviewing the use of the author’s name for the group after “numerous requests from students and staff.”

A memo sent in July by the performing arts school for 11 to 18-year-olds reportedly discussed the idea of changing the name.

“A strong house identity empowers our students to participate and thrive in all aspects of school life, both in and out of the classroom,” the memo read in part. “Here at the Boswells we have 6 Houses which are represented by British citizens who have excelled in an area of our Boswells Learning Bridge which includes integrity, emotional intelligence, grit, resourcefulness, self-discipline and bravery.”

“However, following numerous requests by students and staff we are reviewing the name of our red house ‘Rowling’ and in light of J.K Rowling’s comments and viewpoints surrounding trans people,” the memo added. “Her views on this issue do not align with our school policy and school beliefs – a place where people are free to be.”

“Staff have been invited to put forward suggestions of names for the house,” the memo continued. “Once shortlisted a vote will go out to the whole school to select a new House name.”

Rowling previously came under attack after she tweeted an article from the website Devex titled, “Creating a more equal post COVID-19 world for people who menstruate.”

“People who menstruate,” the author tweeted. “I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”

A backlash ensued against her and she later responded, “If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth.”