Brett Favre Says Joe Burrow Is ‘Certainly In A Different Class’

Brett Favre is a big fan of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

Burrow has played out of his mind this season, and he took one of the worst franchises in all of pro sports to one of the best in a matter of two seasons. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

What does the legendary Packers quarterback think? He thinks he’s a very special player. “A guy like Joe Burrow is certainly in a different class,” Favre explained during a recent conversation on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

It’s hard to argue with Favre’s stance. Burrow is one hell of a special player, and he’s proved that all season long.

The Bengals were a joke when they drafted Joe Burrow first overall. I mean, they were absolute trash.

Now, just a couple seasons later, his gritty play and arm have taken the franchise to new heights and he has them rolling into the postseason.

If you take Burrow off the team, how many wins do they have this season? Three? Maybe less? It’s hard to say, but we all know they’d be much worse.

It should be a ton of fun to see what Burrow and company can do in the playoffs. I certainly wouldn’t want to face them. When he’s on fire, the Bengals are borderline unstoppable.