Brian Kelly Appears To Address Accent Debacle, Claims People From Boston Don’t Have ‘Strong Accents’

LSU football coach Brian Kelly continued to dig a deeper hole for himself Tuesday night.

During a 42-20 loss in the Texas Bowl to Kansas State, the new head coach of the Tigers joined the booth, talked about "not being able to get" his accent down, and then dropped a line from the ages.

“Listen, I’m from Boston. We don’t have strong accents,” Kelly claimed.

“I’m from Boston. We don’t have strong accents” pic.twitter.com/xdliZBnWWa — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 5, 2022

His comments about accents come after Kelly was dragged in spectacular fashion after it appeared he faked an accent while speaking with LSU fans.

For those of you who haven’t seen that epic video, you can give it a watch below.

This man is really faking a Southern accent 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7zl4iiDymY — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 3, 2021

Well, Kelly apparently saw everyone torching him online, and decided to try to subtly address the situation. His strategy?

Claim people from Boston don’t have strong accents! That’s one of the most incorrect statements I’ve ever heard in my life.

Every single person I know who grew up in Boston has a very noticeable accent. What the hell is Kelly talking about? It’s simply outrageous to claim people from Boston don’t have “strong accents.”

Brian Kelly after two days at LSU pic.twitter.com/50oXBHBm0u — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) December 3, 2021

I expected Kelly’s tenure in Baton Rouge to be entertaining, but it’s been way better than anyone could have expected. He hasn’t even coached a game yet and is already dominating the headlines. What a ride!