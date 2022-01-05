US

Police Try To Corral Dog Running On Highway, Soon Find Its Owner Was Ejected From Truck Crash

New Hampshire police attempted to corral a dog reportedly running loose on I-89 that led them to her owner, who was ejected from a truck during a crash Monday night.

After police spotted Tinsely, a Shiloh Shepherd, running near the border of New Hampshire and Vermont, the dog led them to a damaged guardrail, where officers found two men injured after being ejected from their truck during a crash, WPTZ reported. One of the men was identified as Tinsely’s owner, Cam Laundry, of Hartford, Vermont. (RELATED: Dog Leads Hiker To Remains Of Missing Person)

“She’s my little guardian angel you know,” Laundry said, according to the WPTZ. “It’s a miracle that she had that kind of intelligence to do what she did.”

Laundry reportedly drove the truck while another passenger, identified as Justin Conners, was present with him before the accident occurred. The truck rolled before Laundry and Conners were ejected from it, according to WCAX.

Hartford EMTs said their response time was attributed to Laundry’s dog which helped in both men getting treatment for their injuries and for hypothermia, according to WPTZ.

“Of course, she never leaves my side, so we’re always together in that truck that got wrecked she’s always my co-pilot, she’s always with me,” Laundry reportedly said. “She gets spoiled all the time. She’ll get some venison probably burger tonight and probably some back scratches with it.”