Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski Gets In An Intense Verbal Exchange With Michael Devoe

Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski got in a heated exchange Tuesday night with Michael Devoe.

During the victory for the Blue Devils over Georgia Tech, Devoe appeared to say something to the legendary college basketball coach, and Coach K was pissed! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He walked after the Georgia Tech player appearing to shout at him. You can watch the insane exchange below.

Michael Devoe talking smack to Coach K while losing pic.twitter.com/j85S6kUFGV — Crazie TWT Live (@CrazieTWTLive) January 5, 2022

I need to know what Devoe said to Coach K like I need air in my lungs. Coach K, who is in his final season of coaching, is known for having some fire in him, but this is next level.

I’ve never seen him do something like this before. He went right after Devoe as soon as words were exchanged.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke Men’s Basketball (@dukembb)

It had to be pretty damn bad in order for Coach K to feel like that was his best recourse. It had to be really bad!

Of course, Devoe should probably just focus on winning considering the fact the Yellow Jackets lost. Don’t run your mouth if you can’t even win the game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke Men’s Basketball (@dukembb)

Tell the fans what he said, Coach K! Tell the fans!