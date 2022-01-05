Eric Swalwell Caught Maskless On Vacation At Luxurious Miami Hotel

Another Democrat has been spotted vacationing maskless in the state of Florida.

California Rep. Eric Swalwell was photographed at the Loews Miami Beach hotel on vacation. In the photos, exclusively published by the Daily Mail on Wednesday, Swalwell is caring for his baby son in the hotel lobby as he speaks to a woman.

As we end 2021, mired in a deadly pandemic, you should know who has prolonged it. THESE GUYS. Republican liars. Your vacation cancelled. Your kids back to virtual learning. And back to masks everywhere. For blame look no farther than #TheseGuys. pic.twitter.com/v3S43HKPVZ — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) December 31, 2021

In a tweet Dec. 31, Swalwell said that “Republican liars” were the ones “prolonging” the pandemic: “THESE GUYS. Republican liars. Your vacation cancelled. Your kids back to virtual learning. And back to masks everywhere. For blame look no farther than #TheseGuys.”

Fellow Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York was also spotted vacationing in Florida Dec. 31. Ocasio-Cortez said Republican critics of her decision to spend time in the sunshine state without a mask were hung up on “deranged sexual frustrations.” She doubled down Wednesday, indicating that Republicans critical of her had foot fetishes. (RELATED: Amid Omicron Wave, Some Democrats Change Tune On Mandates And Lockdowns)

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made light of the trend of Democrats escaping to Florida to vacation during the pandemic at a press conference Monday, saying if he “had a dollar for every lockdown politician who decided to escape to Florida over the last two years I’d be a pretty doggone wealthy man, let me tell you.”