Jason Derulo Fights Guy Who Calls Him Usher In Absurd Viral Video

Singer Jason Derulo lost his mind after a person called him Usher.

In a video shared by TMZ, the popular singer was walking through ARIA in Las Vegas when a person shouted out, “Hey, Usher! F*** you, bitch!” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

How did Derulo handle that being shouted at him? He went after the man, and a massive brawl broke out. You can watch the absurd video below.

While I don’t condone dropping the f-bomb at anyone, Derulo should be ashamed of his actions in this video. What the hell was he thinking?

Seriously, what the hell was he thinking? He flew off the handle and allegedly attacked a person because they shouted an f-bomb and called him Usher!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo)

Read that sentence to yourself and then stop and think about it. Does that warrant being violently attacked? The answer is obviously no. Yet, that’s exactly what Derulo did.

TMZ reported that neither of the men the Derulo allegedly attacked have pressed charges, but they could come at any point in the next 12 months. ARIA also removed the popular singer from the property.

He should consider himself damn lucky that he’s not in jail.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo)

People need to learn how to make much better decisions. There’s simply no defense for what Derulo did in the video above.