REPORT: Kourtney Kardashian Wants Wedding To Travis Barker To ‘Happen This Year’

Kourtney Kardashian reportedly wants her wedding to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker to “happen” as soon as this year but “logistically it’s taking some time.”

“Even though Kourtney would like it to be soon, logistically it’s taking some time,” one insider close to the 42-year-old reality star shared with E! News in a piece published Wednesday.

“They are all doing it together,” the insider added, noting how the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star is getting help from mom Kris Jenner and Mindy Weiss, an event planner who has worked on multiple Kardashian parties in the past. (RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian Explains Why She Stepped Back From ‘Toxic’ Environment On ‘KUWTK’)

Kourtney Kardashian planning to have ‘only close friends and family’ to Travis Barker wedding https://t.co/Z91KunEequ — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) January 5, 2022

“Kourtney is relaxed and laid back about the details,” the source continued. “She’s not a bridezilla at all. Travis is also involved, but he lets Kourtney make most of the decisions and wants it to be her day.”

A second insider told E! News the happy couple “want the wedding to happen this year.” (RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian Makes Relationship With Travis Barker Instagram-Official)

“It won’t be a huge event,” the insider explained. “Only close friends and family.”

“They have a great routine going right now and spend time at both of their houses together with the kids,” the second insider added. “It’s very convenient. They definitely want to consolidate and be in one household but aren’t in a rush.”

“It works for them right now,” the source continued. “Travis and Kourtney are so in love and have a lot of respect for each other. They are very excited to be married and move on the next chapter together.”

Kourtney announced the pair were engaged in October. The reality star has three kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign, from a prior relationship. Travis is a father to Landon and Alabama, from a previous marriage.