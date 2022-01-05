LeBron James Trash Talks Former Teammate Tristan Thompson In Middle Of Game

LeBron James had a few choice words for his former teammate Tristan Thompson in the middle of the Lakers and Kings game Tuesday.

The Los Angeles star drove the ball down the lane to put in a layup in the final minutes of the showdown with Sacramento to put the Lakers up 118-112, TMZ.com noted in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: ‘The David Hookstead Show’: NBA Star Jonathan Isaac Talks COVID-19 Hysteria, His Decision To Not Get Vaccinated And Why He Stands For The National Anthem)

In a clip shared on Twitter from the game, James can be seen making the point and then yelling at the Kings bench right where Tristan, his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate, was sitting. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

WATCH:

“I’m a motherf*****g problem!” LeBron James letting Tristan Thompson & the Kings bench know during his 14-point quarter. Bron finished with 31 pic.twitter.com/s5uCBICGhj — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 5, 2022

“I’m a motherf***ing problem, bitch,” LeBron yelled, the announcer shared in the clip.

The camera then panned over to where Thompson, who didn’t play in the game, was sitting, and the look on his face pretty much said it all.

James ended up scoring 14 points in the final quarter with 31 overall during the game. The Lakers won the the game, 122-114.

It is unclear why exactly LeBron was trash talking the former teammate, but after the week Thompson was having he couldn’t have enjoyed it.

Thompson made a public apology Monday to his ex, Khloe Kardashian, after a paternity test revealed he was the father of a child with fitness model Maralee Nichols, CNN noted.