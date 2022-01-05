US

Mother Arraigned After Alleged Attempt To Cut Children’s Throats With Knife

Kevin Harness Contributor
A Detroit mother was arraigned Tuesday after an alleged attempt to kill her children with a knife by cutting their throats.

Sara Vae Boles, 36, was arraigned on charges of child abuse and attempted murder after police discovered her in a bathroom in Inkster, Michigan, kneeling over her injured children with a knife nearby, the Detroit News reported. (RELATED: Couple Charged With Murder Of Toddler While Babysitting)

Police went to conduct a welfare check Saturday around 9 a.m. at the mother’s home on Grandview when they allegedly heard a child crying inside. The officers forced their way in to find the mother and her daughter, 3, and her son, 1, with knife wounds on their necks, according to the Detroit News.

Boles was arrested on the scene, according to WDIV-TV.

Both children were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries. The girl was released from the hospital while the boy, who appeared to be unresponsive at the time he was found, was airlifted to Children’s Hospital in Michigan for further treatment, according to the outlet.

Boles has been charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of first-degree child abuse, one count of resisting arrest and one count of obstructing, according to the Detroit News.

A probable cause conference for Boles’ case is scheduled to take place on Jan. 12, according to WDIV-TV.