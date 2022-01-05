Editorial

Oldest WWII Veteran In America Dies At The Age Of 112

Lawrence N. Brooks (Credit: United States Military, Public Domain, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lawrence_Brooks_(American_veteran)#/media/File:Lawrence-Brooks.jpg)

Lawrence N. Brooks has passed away at the age of 112.

The National WWII Museum announced that he died Wednesday morning. Brooks was the oldest living veteran in America and possibly the oldest person in the entire country, according to The Associated Press. (RELATED: Watching ‘Band Of Brothers‘ Never Gets Old. Here’s Why It’s Such A Great Series)

Brooks was drafted into the Army in 1940 and served in the 91st Engineer General Service Regiment, which was based out of Australia during WWII.

His unit was tasked with building roads, bridges and airstrips, according to the same AP report.

Whenever someone dies, it can be tough on a lot of people. When you lose a guy like Lawrence Brooks, it’s a lot tougher.

As the oldest WWII veteran in the country, he’d become a legend, and now, at the age of 112, he’s passed on.

By all accounts, he was one hell of an awesome dude, and the world could certainly use more people with his kind spirit.

It’s also an unfortunate reminder just how few WWII and Korean War veterans we have left. It’s a shame young people won’t get to meet more heroes from America’s greatest generation.

Godspeed, Brooks. Godspeed!