Oldest WWII Veteran In America Dies At The Age Of 112

Lawrence N. Brooks has passed away at the age of 112.

The National WWII Museum announced that he died Wednesday morning. Brooks was the oldest living veteran in America and possibly the oldest person in the entire country, according to The Associated Press. (RELATED: Watching ‘Band Of Brothers‘ Never Gets Old. Here’s Why It’s Such A Great Series)

The National WWII Museum is deeply saddened by the loss of beloved WWII veteran Mr. Lawrence Brooks, who passed away this morning. At 112 years old, he was the oldest surviving WWII veteran in the country. — National WWII Museum (@WWIImuseum) January 5, 2022

Brooks was drafted into the Army in 1940 and served in the 91st Engineer General Service Regiment, which was based out of Australia during WWII.

His unit was tasked with building roads, bridges and airstrips, according to the same AP report.

More than that, he was a dear friend, who celebrated his birthday with us every year starting in 2014, when he was just a spry 105-year-old. His consistent advice when asked for the secret behind his longevity was, “Serve God, and be nice to people.” — National WWII Museum (@WWIImuseum) January 5, 2022

Whenever someone dies, it can be tough on a lot of people. When you lose a guy like Lawrence Brooks, it’s a lot tougher.

As the oldest WWII veteran in the country, he’d become a legend, and now, at the age of 112, he’s passed on.

An American hero passed away this morning. Lawrence Brooks, the oldest living WWII vet at 112 years old.

Here we are at National WWII Museum in New Orleans when he was 106 years old. He certainly had an incredible long life.

God bless you sir. An honor to know you.

Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/8mfbGuNmxG — Gary Sinise (@GarySinise) January 5, 2022

By all accounts, he was one hell of an awesome dude, and the world could certainly use more people with his kind spirit.

Drafted in 1940, he built roads, bridges, and airstrips with his brothers in the 91st Engineer Battalion. He was 112 when he died this morning. His longevity secret? “Be good to people.” Rest easy, Lawrence Brooks. pic.twitter.com/ezVqqBpJER — Canadian Forces in 🇺🇸 (@CAFinUS) January 5, 2022

It’s also an unfortunate reminder just how few WWII and Korean War veterans we have left. It’s a shame young people won’t get to meet more heroes from America’s greatest generation.

My grandmother gave me my great-great-uncle’s war medals from WWII and Korea. He won the Distinguished Flying Cross twice and four Air Medals during before being killed on a bombing raid in North Korea. I’m making a permanent display so future generations can learn about him. pic.twitter.com/QHJ7XvsdQu — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 26, 2021

Godspeed, Brooks. Godspeed!