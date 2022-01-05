‘Over It’: Whoopi Goldberg Gives ‘The View’ Fans Update After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Whoopi Goldberg gave fans of “The View” an update Wednesday on when she would be returning to the show after she tested positive for COVID-19 over the holiday break.

Co-host Joy Behar introduced Goldberg, who was wearing a shirt with the message, “Over It.” Behar noted that Whoopi was having “very mild symptoms” while she continued to quarantine at her home. (RELATED: ‘He’s Risking The Lives Of Children’: Joy Behar Calls Ron DeSantis A ‘Negligent Homicidal Sociopath’ For Opposing Masks In Schools)

“It was a shock because, you know, I’m triple vaxxed, haven’t been anywhere, I haven’t done anything, but that’s the thing about the Omicron,” Goldberg said. “You just don’t know where it is. You don’t know where it is, who’s got it, who’s passing it. So you know, it’s one of those things where you think, ‘I’ve done everything I was supposed to do.'” (RELATED: ‘I Don’t Care That You Don’t Care’: Whoopi Goldberg Blows Up At Meghan McCain Over Biden Press Conference)

WATCH:

CHECKING IN WITH WHOOPI After testing positive for a COVID-19 breakthrough case over the holidays, our @WhoopiGoldberg joins us live from home to tell us how she’s doing and shares that she plans to return to #TheView on Monday! https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/I0wdGt9Jyd — The View (@TheView) January 5, 2022

Behar asked her co-host if she was worried about the virus after getting a severe case of pneumonia a few years ago.

“No, because I just feel like you can only do what you can do and whatever your body decides is going to do is what you have to roll with,” Goldberg shared, as she talked about COVID-19 protocols.

“I have no complaints,” she added. “I have a very nice house. And of course, my family’s here and they’ve been hiding in their rooms as well. My doors are closed, I’m not allowed to leave this specific area. And every now and then I just want to kick the door open and that’s what I do, I just peep the door open a little bit and then someone comes out of nowhere and goes, ‘Close the door!'”

“It could have been much, much, much, much worse, I’m sure, and it wasn’t and I’m really lucky and I’m really, really glad that everyone is now testing negative,” Goldberg continued. “I’m the only one left who is still positive.”

Only two permanent hosts, Behar and Sunny Hostin, were on the show Wednesday after co-host Sara Haines came in close contact with someone who tested positive for the disease, Decider.com noted. Two guest co-hosts came in as subs — Ana Navarro and Yvette Nicole Brown.

“Unfortunately Omicron is the hottest topic right now,” Behar shared Tuesday. “And Sara Haines just found out that she’s close contact. So even though she feels fine, she’s laying low today. As we told you yesterday, Whoopi is taking the week after she tested positive.”

Behar shared at the end of the Wednesday show that Goldberg is expected back in the studio Monday.