REPORT: The Manning Family Wants To Buy An NFL Team

The Manning family is reportedly interested in purchasing an NFL franchise.

During an interview with Dan Patrick, Albert Breer claimed the reason why Peyton and Eli never took smaller deals while playing in the NFL was because they were saving money to purchase a franchise. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

.@AlbertBreer told @dpshow that part of the reason that Peyton Manning and Eli Manning never took less money on contracts to help spread more money for their teammates is because the Manning family has had an eye on owning an NFL team and have been building the capital to do so. — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 5, 2022

Breer also cited the fact both former NFL quarterbacks did a lot of endorsement deals as proof they were stacking cash to chase some bigger goals.

Here’s the video of what @AlbertBreer said, specifically mentioning the #Broncos as a possible option.pic.twitter.com/WA3J6bntTE — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 5, 2022

It would be awesome to see the Manning brothers own an NFL team. They’re already some of the most iconic players in league history, especially Peyton, and watching them take over an NFL franchise would be incredible.

Now, do they have the money to purchase the majority of an NFL team? Probably not, but they have to be getting close.

There’s no doubt at all they could be a big part of an ownership group without having to buy an entire team outright.

After all, the Manning brothers have both been rich for a very long time. Combined, there’s no doubt in my mind they’re both worth several hundred million dollars. Hell, they could be pushing north of half a billion combined.

They certainly have the money to get involved on some level. I’m just not sure it’d be the majority of a team.

Either way, I hope it happens because it’d be absolutely epic.