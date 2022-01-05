Editorial

REPORT: The Manning Family Wants To Buy An NFL Team

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 12: Former NFL player Peyton Manning and NY Giants, NFL player Eli Manning attend the Annual Charity Day hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald, BGC and GFI at Cantor Fitzgerald on September 12, 2016 in New York City.

The Manning family is reportedly interested in purchasing an NFL franchise.

During an interview with Dan Patrick, Albert Breer claimed the reason why Peyton and Eli never took smaller deals while playing in the NFL was because they were saving money to purchase a franchise. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Breer also cited the fact both former NFL quarterbacks did a lot of endorsement deals as proof they were stacking cash to chase some bigger goals.

It would be awesome to see the Manning brothers own an NFL team. They’re already some of the most iconic players in league history, especially Peyton, and watching them take over an NFL franchise would be incredible.

Now, do they have the money to purchase the majority of an NFL team? Probably not, but they have to be getting close.

There’s no doubt at all they could be a big part of an ownership group without having to buy an entire team outright.

After all, the Manning brothers have both been rich for a very long time. Combined, there’s no doubt in my mind they’re both worth several hundred million dollars. Hell, they could be pushing north of half a billion combined.

They certainly have the money to get involved on some level. I’m just not sure it’d be the majority of a team.

Either way, I hope it happens because it’d be absolutely epic.