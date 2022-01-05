REPORT: Jim Harbaugh Might Be Interested In Returning To The NFL

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh might entertain NFL offers.

The Wolverines are coming off their best season in a very long time, and it was hands down the best year of Harbaugh's coaching career in Ann Arbor.

Well, it now sounds like he’ll pick up the phone if the NFL comes calling to gauge his interest.

According to Bruce Feldman, the former 49ers head coach “might be tempted to leave the Wolverines to return to the NFL.”

Sources from both from the NFL side, and at Michigan, tell The Athletic that Jim Harbaugh might be tempted to leave the Wolverines to return to the NFL: https://t.co/BvGNjBZmdv — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 4, 2022

At this point, I’m not sure why Harbaugh would want to leave for the NFL. For the first time in his career with the Wolverines, they’re at the top of the Big Ten.

He finally won a conference title and he has Michigan rolling. Why leave now?

Sure, they got blown out in the College Football Playoff, but there’s no real shame in that. Georgia is a good team, and Michigan is probably the third best team in the country.

After all the effort and time Harbaugh put into building up Michigan, leaving right after the team’s first playoff appearance seems a bit foolish.

We’ll have to wait to see what he decides to do, but as of right now, sticking around in Ann Arbor is probably his best move.