Reporter Presses Psaki On Why Biden Isn’t ‘Scolding The Unvaccinated’ More Despite The WH’s Dark Messaging

Politico White House correspondent Daniel Lippman asked White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki Wednesday why the Biden Administration is not “scolding” unvaccinated Americans more.

“French President Emmanuel Macron said this week that he plans to hassle the unvaccinated to try to get them to get the shot. Since there are millions of Americans who have not been persuaded by the various government campaigns to get vaccinated, why hasn’t the president focused more on scolding the unvaccinated to try to tell them, ‘hey, this is not working for society, you know we keep getting these shutdowns?'” Lippman asked.

“I would say that if you look to just a little over a year ago, last December, only about a third of the American people were willing to get a shot. Today, over 85% of American adults have at least one shot,” Psaki responded. “And more than 70% are fully vaccinated. So our objective has been to continue to convey to the American people the fact that getting vaccinated will help protect them from hospitalization, from death. It will protect their loved ones. It will help protect their neighbors and their community. We’ve had a great deal of success in that.”

Macron came under fire Wednesday after he suggested the unvaccinated are “no longer” citizens in a Tuesday interview. (RELATED: Biden Says First Responders, Police Who Refuse Vaccine Mandates Should Be Fired)

“The unvaccinated, I really want to annoy them,” Macron said while speaking with Le Parisien, according to the Wall Street Journal. “They undermine the solidity of a nation. When my freedom threatens that of others, I become irresponsible. An irresponsible person is no longer a citizen.”

Macron’s administration is in the midst of seeking legislation that require individuals be fully vaccinated in order to enter restaurants, gyms and other arenas while taking away the option for unvaccinated people to provide proof of a negative test.

Biden himself has issued a rather grim warning for unvaccinated Americans, predicting “a winter of severe illness and death.” The president also said in September that when it comes to the vaccine, it is no longer about personal freedoms and that getting the vaccine is “not a personal choice.”