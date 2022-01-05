REPORT: Supermarket Employee Grabs Largest Knife At Deli, Stabs Co-Worker As Customers Look On

A ShopRite employee in New Jersey has been arrested for allegedly stabbing her co-worker inside the supermarket’s deli department Sunday, the Clark Township police said.

The suspect, Melissa Prince, reportedly stabbed a female co-worker multiple times during an altercation, according to a statement posted to the Clark Township Police Department’s Facebook page. Unnamed employees told RLS Media Prince grabbed the largest knife in the deli department and used it to attack the other employee.

Clark Township Mayor Sal Bonaccorso told New Jersey 101.5 that the women had been engaged in a longstanding disagreement. (RELATED: Apparently Random Stabbing Part Of Huge Surge In NYC Subway Crime)

When police arrived on scene, the suspect was immediately taken into custody without incident, the Clark Township police statement said. The victim was transported to University Hospital in Newark and, as of Monday, was in critical but stable condition, according to the statement.

Prince has been charged with first degree attempted murder, second degree aggravated assault, third degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and fourth degree unlawful possession of a weapon, according to The News & Observer. Clark Township police stated Prince will be detained pending her first court hearing. (RELATED: Pelosi Says She Has No Idea Where America’s Increase In Crime Is Coming From)

“Sadly, we can confirm that an associate was assaulted by another associate during an incident that occurred at the store on Sunday,” ShopRite spokesperson Maureen Gillespie told McClatchy News. “Our staff and an off-duty state trooper in the store reacted quickly by intervening and contacting police, who responded within minutes.”

Gillespie also said ShopRite is “cooperating fully with law enforcement on their investigation” and thanked the “fast-acting associates for intervening and helping secure the area.”

The investigation is still ongoing. Clark Township police have asked any witnesses or people with further information about the incident to contact the department.