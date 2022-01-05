Man Killed Carrying Daughter’s Birthday Cake Into Chuck E. Cheese

A Texas father was shot and killed while carrying his daughter’s birthday cake into a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in Humble, Texas, Friday.

Calogero Duenes had just arrived to celebrate his daughter’s sixth birthday when he was walking outside and got into an argument with another man, according to Duenes’ wife Amber Uresti, KPRC reported.

The 24-year-old father was on his way inside the establishment when a suspect, who video shows was driving erratically, shot him. https://t.co/2v6W3E3vqZ — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) January 4, 2022

Duenes suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital where he later died, according to KPRC.

“It’s a tragedy. I really can’t wrap my head around it. Like, I’m hurt. I can’t understand how someone can do that to someone that’s holding a cake,” Uresti said, reported KPRC. (RELATED: Dad Killed In Bronx While Holding Daughter’s Hand In Broad Daylight)

“We just went to go celebrate my daughter’s sixth birthday. I mean, that’s all he was tasked with,” Uresti added, according to KPRC. “That’s all he had on him was a cake.”

Duenes leaves behind his 6-year-old daughter along with a 3-year-old daughter, according to the outlet.

“My husband passed without me, without anybody to hold his hand, to comfort him. I want justice. I want justice for my children, for Calogero,” Uresti said, reported KPRC.

The shooter allegedly fled before police were able to arrive on the scene, the outlet reported.

The Humble Police Department did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller for comment.