‘The David Hookstead Show’: MVP Voter Calls Aaron Rodgers A ‘Bad Guy’ And Won’t Vote For Him, The Packers QB Gets Ripped For Owning ‘Atlas Shrugged,’ The TV Ratings For The College Football Playoff Disappoint, Lincoln Riley Will Make More Money Than Nick Saban In 2022, Jim Harbaugh Might Go Back To The NFL And Jason Derulo Allegedly Fights People In Vegas

Welcome to the Wednesday episode of “The David Hookstead Show.”
On today’s episode, we’re talking about an MVP voter calling Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers a “bad guy,” Rodgers gets torched on Twitter for being a fan of Ayn Rand’s book “Atlas Shrugged,” the TV ratings for the College Football Playoff disappoint in a big way, Lincoln Riley overtakes Nick Saban as the highest paid coach in college football, Jim Harbaugh might be interested in returning to the NFL and Jason Derulo allegedly fights multiple people in Las Vegas.
Let’s jump right in!
TOPICS:
- ‘Bad Guy’: MVP Voter Unleashes Unhinged Rant About Aaron Rodgers That Will Enrage Fans
- Aaron Rodgers Gets Ripped To Shreds After Revealing He Owns This Famous Book
- The TV Ratings Are In For The College Football Playoff, And The Numbers Are A Major Red Flag
- The Highest-Paid Football Coach For 2022 Has Been Revealed, And Alabama Fans Should Feel Insulted
- Is Jim Harbaugh Headed Back To The NFL? It Sounds Like A Very Real Possibility
- Music Superstar Allegedly Gets In Brutal Brawl. The Video Will Have Your Head Spinning
As always, thanks for tuning in for another fun episode of “The David Hookstead Show,” and make sure to check back Wednesday for another!