Trans Activists Refuse To Publish Unfavorable Data On Trans Youth In Sports Debate

A trio of left-wing organizations refused to publish their full data set on Americans’ opinions on trans youth in sports after admitting that women’s sports advocates “win the debate on trans youth in sports against any and all arguments we have tried,” according to a messaging guide from the organizations.

ASO Communications, a self-defined “progressive” communications firm, published a messaging guide in coordination with the Transgender Law Center and a Democratic research firm, Lake Research Partners. Activists are told to build on the existing “Race Class Narrative” — which dubs anything other than social justice activism as racist — to persuade American voters to favorably view biological men competing in women’s sports.

“This new approach builds on the Race Class Narrative to demand to tell a convincing story of how our opposition uses strategic racism and transphobia to harm us all,” the guide reads.

The guidebook is not available on the Lake Research Partners or Transgender Law Center’s website, though it was archived at a small blog and available on the ASO Communications website.

One portion of the messaging manual admits that transgender activists are losing the debate on trans youth in sports, even among their base, though the trio of organizations has refused to publish the full unfavorable data set.

“Our base and persuadables want to support transgender student athletes, but are extremely susceptible to our opposition’s argument that excluding trans youth is necessary to protect the fairness of women’s sports,” the guide reads.

Apparently the polling numbers on the trans sports debate are so bad that the Transgender Law Center wouldn’t even publish them (while publishing other unfavorable polling numbers)https://t.co/PZsCg8jzop — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) December 30, 2021

The Transgender Law Center, ASO Communications, and Lake Research Partners did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.

Of the data that was published, the trio’s research found that the “most effective message” at swaying voters towards supporting trans student-athletes is comparing their struggles to the struggles of black women being asked to wear their hair differently.

The data uncovered that the least effective advocacy strategy was promoting a victimhood mentality around trans people. Many activists made comments indicating they associated “being transgender with being white,” which made them less sympathetic to the cause, according to the published data. (RELATED: UPenn’s Trans Swimmer Obliterates The Female Competition, Footage Reportedly Shows)

The guide simultaneously plotted a strategy for blaming the “individualistic lens of competition” as the reason why Americans are against trans sports bans.

“Entrenched in this zerosum framework, people resist and dismiss our calls for sports policies that benefit our collective good, the core of a Race Class Gender Narrative,” the guide reads.

Activists are called upon to promote the “Race Class Gender Narrative” and connect “attacks on trans women athletes to the long legacy of discrimination against all women athletes” in efforts to entice the “persuadables.”