Former NFL Star Troy Aikman’s Putting Out A Beer For The Healthy Drinkers

Former NFL star Troy Aikman is diving into a new venture and putting out a beer for what he calls drinkers who are “conscious of what” they put in their bodies.

The former Dallas Cowboys QB’s lager is called EIGHT and it will be out on shelves in February, the New York Post reported Tuesday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Aikman’s beer contains the former professional football player’s jersey number, has just 90 calories and uses only organic grains, the report noted. It has “antioxidant-rich Hallertau Taurus hops, no adjuncts or cheap fillers and no sugars.” (RELATED: Virginia Brewery Offers $20K A Year For Gig Hiking And Drinking Beer)

Hall-of-Fame QB and FOX analyst @TroyAikman discusses his new new light beer called EIGHT, health and wellness, John Madden, running an NFL team, and the Cowboys’ and Packers’ postseason chances. https://t.co/VB3JRzYKWK — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 4, 2022

The special brew will initially just be available for beer drinkers in Texas but he said he hopes to have his beer available nationally. (RELATED: Heineken To Cut 8,000 Jobs Due To Pandemic, Taking Steps To ‘Move Beyond Beer’)

Aikman’s new beer company is based in Austin, Texas, but the lager will be brewed at Faubourg Brewery in New Orleans.

“When I looked at the space, I felt that it was time for something fresh,” Aikman told Adweek. “I felt that we could do a better-for-you beer. A lot of these brands have been on the market for several decades, and I just felt like it was the right time for something new.”

The FOX sportscaster also shared in a statement that his beer is for those who are “conscious of what we put in our bodies.”

Troy might be new to owning a beer company but he knows all too well about winning. During his time with Dallas, he scored three Super Bowl rings.