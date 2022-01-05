Urban Meyer Says Ohio State Staffer Did Show A Picture Of Trayvon Martin Without His Knowledge

Urban Meyer has admitted a photo of Trayvon Martin was shown during an Ohio State meeting.

Former player Marcus Williamson set the internet on fire when he claimed a photo of Martin, who was shot and killed by George Zimmerman, was used to justify banning hoodies for players. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

My first team meeting. (True story 2017) This photo was presented to us via PowerPoint to institute our building wide rule of “no hoods” in the building pic.twitter.com/bGdJVZaEVT — Marcus Williamson (@WW_Marcus) January 2, 2022

Initially, Meyer admitted hoodies weren’t allowed in team meetings but denied that a photo of Martin was ever used. Well, he’s now backtracking, and has admitted it did happen.

Urban Meyer Responds To Allegation Involving A Photo Of Trayvon Martin https://t.co/qtPpjhu6fx — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 3, 2022

“I didn’t know about it until one hour ago, until after talking to (Powell). I wasn’t there (in the meeting). None of the coaches were present. It was a support staffer who was in error and apologized,” Meyer explained to The Columbus Dispatch after speaking with former player Tyvis Powell.

Meyer also added, “My biggest thing is you use that ‘R’ word (racism) and it doesn’t matter if it’s true or not, people run with it.”

Urban Meyer has been accused of using a photo of Trayvon Martin to ban hoodies while coaching at Ohio State, but the details don’t add up, according to @dhookstead. What is the truth? pic.twitter.com/GDgMMEVlXB — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 4, 2022

Well, I guess I have some egg on my face over this one. When I first heard the story and Meyer’s denial, I thought the entire thing sounded like complete fiction.

Now, we’re learning that it did happen, but not exactly as some people might have imagined. It sounds like it was one foolish staffer and not a senior coach.

I’m not sure that makes it much better but at least Meyer can confidently say he had nothing to do with it, which is likely all he wants anyways.

As a 17 early enrollee. Urban Meyer told me he’d “ruin my f—- life” if he ever caught me smoking — Marcus Williamson (@WW_Marcus) January 2, 2022

If you ever find yourself using a photo of a person shot and killed to prove a point, odds are you’re doing it wrong.

Next time, just tell everyone hoodies aren’t allowed because you want to make sure they’re paying attention. It’s not rocket science.