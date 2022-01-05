Editorial

Former Vikings Quarterback Kyle Sloter Was Paid $51,111 For Being On The Roster For Six Days

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - AUGUST 24: Kyle Sloter #1 of the Minnesota Vikings on the field in the fourth quarter of the preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at U.S. Bank Stadium on August 24, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyle Sloter made a lot of money for a few days of work.

Sloter spent six days on Minnesota’s active roster before being cut Monday, but he’s not leaving the Vikings empty-handed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Chris Tomasson, Sloter’s six days with the Vikings earned him $51,111!

You know you’re crushing life when you make more money than the average American makes in a year, and you only need six days to do it.

Imagine hanging out an NFL roster for a grand total of six days, and earning enough money to pay for a down payment in most parts of America.

If that’s not crushing life, I don’t know what is. He didn’t have to take any shots to the head, there was no pressure on him to play and he still got paid!

Yeah, I call that a win by every single metric imaginable!

Don’t spend it all in one place!