Former Vikings Quarterback Kyle Sloter Was Paid $51,111 For Being On The Roster For Six Days

Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyle Sloter made a lot of money for a few days of work.

Sloter spent six days on Minnesota’s active roster before being cut Monday, but he’s not leaving the Vikings empty-handed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Chris Tomasson, Sloter’s six days with the Vikings earned him $51,111!

For coming in for six days of being on the active roster before being waived today, former #Vikings QB Kyle Sloter got one game check worth $51,111. He was inactive Sunday night at Green Bay. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) January 4, 2022

You know you’re crushing life when you make more money than the average American makes in a year, and you only need six days to do it.

Imagine hanging out an NFL roster for a grand total of six days, and earning enough money to pay for a down payment in most parts of America.

Text by ex-#Vikings QB Kyle Sloter part 2 “It was great to be on the team again with my best friends. I’m also humbled by the love the fans have shown me upon my return and exit. They are the best fans in the world. Hopefully, my path crosses again with the Vikings in the future” — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) January 4, 2022

If that’s not crushing life, I don’t know what is. He didn’t have to take any shots to the head, there was no pressure on him to play and he still got paid!

Yeah, I call that a win by every single metric imaginable!

Don’t spend it all in one place!