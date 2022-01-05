Yale Tells Fully Vaxed And Boosted Students They Can’t Eat Outside

Yale University told fully vaccinated and boosted students that they cannot dine outdoors at restaurants near campus, according to a Jan. 4 email printed by the university’s student-run publication.

Yale Daily News reposted a portion of the university’s email on its Facebook page. In-person classes will resume Feb. 7, though students living on campus are allowed to return beginning Jan. 14. Students who opt to come back to the New Haven campus will be subjected to a “campus-wide quarantine” until classes resume, according to the post.

The campus-wide quarantine does not allow fully vaccinated and boosted students to visit local businesses or restaurants. Yale’s email specified that students cannot eat “even outdoors.” All dining must be “grab-and-go,” according to the Yale Daily News.

“Yale announced its plans for the start of the spring semester in an afternoon email. Students can return to campus anytime between Jan. 14 and Feb. 4,” the post from Yale Daily News reads. “They must quarantine in their residences (except to pick up food and test) until they receive results of an arrival test. Yale instituted a campus-wide quarantine until Feb. 7 or (which may be extended depending on public health conditions).”

“Students may not visit New Haven businesses or eat at local restaurants (even outdoors) except for curbside pickup,” the post continues. “Dining is grab-and-go until public health conditions improve. Yale is currently set to resume in-person classes on Feb. 7 — after two weeks of remote instruction.”

Yale professor Howard Forman alleged that the university has restricted faculty and staff from using university funds to eat out in light of the COVID-19 Omicron variant spike.

“They can’t tell me where I can and can not go in my private time,” Forman said. “But they HAVE restricted us from using university funds do [sic] eat out.”

Yale University did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.

Other universities opted to return to remote learning, citing a surge in COVID-19 Omicron cases. Some students at Georgetown University called for their tuition to be decreased following the return to online learning. (RELATED: Some Georgetown Law Students Demand In-Person Learning Or Tuition Reduction)

The shutdowns are not specific to universities either as more than 2,100 public schools nationwide shut their doors in favor of in-person learning following winter break.