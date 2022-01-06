Aaron Rodgers On His Relationship With The Packers: ‘The Grass Is Greener Where You Water It’

It sounds like Aaron Rodgers’ relationship with the Packers is softening.

Prior to this season, the Packers and Rodgers had a very frosty relationship, and there were times when it looked like he might not play. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, the Packers are the top team in the NFC, and it sounds like Rodgers’ view has changed a bit.

Rodgers said the following on the “The Adam Schein Podcast” when asked if his perspective on his relationship with the team had changed at all, according to NFL.com:

The grass is greener where you water it. I really believe that. And you know, that’s an adage to dissuade people from going out and taking risk and chances, and you know, I think that where you spend your time and energy and what you choose to water will always be the greenest part of your life. I decided when I came back that I was going to be all in with the team and all in to see things move forward to a better place. And that’s what the conversations were about, you know, during the offseason, was about being a part of those conversations that impact my ability to do my job. And I, you know, from one of the first days, Brian [Gutekunst] and I sat it down and got on the same page and it’s been a really nice Fall and Winter. I appreciate his approach, how it’s been, and it’s been very meaningful to me. So I’m thankful for that relationship, where it’s at at this point, and that’s made my life that much more enjoyable. So I gotta give Brian a lot of credit for meeting me in the middle.

These comments are a shade surprising. Mostly, I just didn’t expect Rodgers to address his relationship with the Packers publicly.

Given all the bad blood that seemed to be there going into this season, it seemed like he’d prefer to not talk about it.

As they say, winning fixes everything, and the Packers are on absolute fire right now. All the winning has translated to more positive vibes, and Rodgers seems to be taking a step back to view things through a different lens.

As he said, “The grass is greener where you water it.”

Now, does this mean Rodgers is for sure returning to the team next year? Not at all, but I would certainly say it sounds like there’s a lot more optimism.