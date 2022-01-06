Antonio Brown Releases Statement Claiming His Ankle Is Seriously Injured

Antonio Brown has released a statement claiming that he’s seriously injured.

Brown set the NFL on fire this past Sunday when he stripped down, threw some of his gear in the stands and appeared to quit the Buccaneers in the middle of a game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Video of Antonio Brown leaving the field after taking off his jersey and shirt and throw it into the stands. pic.twitter.com/1hwNYei5Fq — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 2, 2022

Now, he’s addressed the situation in a lengthy statement and claimed that his ankle is seriously hurt, which is why he couldn’t play.

Antonio Brown Gets The Hammer Dropped On Him After Stripping Down And Quitting https://t.co/jZwIkxg4tf — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 5, 2022

“What they do not know until now is that on Monday morning I had an urgent MRI on my ankle. It shows broken bone fragments stuck in my ankle, the ligament torn from the bone and cartilage loss, which are beyond painful. You can see the bone bulging from the outside,” Brown said in part in a statement released Wednesday night.

You can read his full statement below.

Statement from Antonio Brown via his attorney ⁦@seanburstyn⁩: pic.twitter.com/pJ3VGFBjSy — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 6, 2022

It’s also worth noting that as of Wednesday night, the Buccaneers had still not officially released AB, despite the fact Bruce Arians said Sunday he was done with the franchise. He’s still technically a member of the team.

The Bucs again dud not make any roster moves with Antonio Brown today. His situation remains unchanged for now. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 5, 2022

This whole situation is downright bizarre, and it’s getting harder and harder to know what the hell is going on.

If AB’s ankle is actually as bad as he claims the MRI shows, wouldn’t the entire coaching staff and his teammates know it? He claimed a bone is bulging out.

That would seem like something that is very obvious to detect!

Tom Brady Has Surprising Reaction To Antonio Brown Stripping Down And Quitting https://t.co/aau6rxEl42 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 5, 2022

Also, even if his ankle claims are true, how does that justify his behavior? How does that justify what he did by storming off the field?

The answer is that it doesn’t. It doesn’t justify it all. If he was hurt, he should have quietly walked to the locker room, and not made a scene. Instead, he did the exact opposite.

NFL Legend Terry Bradshaw Drops The Mic On Antonio Brown For Quitting https://t.co/ffVqPQI96J — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 5, 2022

Keep checking back for the latest updates on this fluid situation as we have them.