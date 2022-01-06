POLL: Biden’s Approval Rating Crashes To 24% With Independents

President Joe Biden’s approval ratings with crucial swing voters hit a new low, with only 24% of Independents approving of the president’s job, a new Civiqs poll found.

The Jan. 4 poll found that nationally, 56% of registered voters disapprove of how Biden is handling his job as president. That number is up more than 10% from when Biden was first sworn in on Inauguration Day, with 43% of voters disapproving.

Out of all fifty states, only three (Hawaii, Massachusetts and Vermont) approve of the president’s performance. Biden is also trailing in approval ratings across all four age demographics: 18-34, 35-49, 50-64, and 65+. Among those 18 to 34 years old, Biden’s approval rating is the lowest at 27%, with 58% disapproving.

The Civiqs poll, broken down party lines, found 96% of Republicans disapprove, while 73% of Democrats approve of the 46th president’s job performance. (RELATED: POLL: Biden’s Approval Rating Has Gotten So Low That Kamala’s Is Now 6 Points Higher)

Black voters gave Biden a 63% approval rating, while Hispanic voters appear to be tightening the gap between approval and disapproval. Forty-eight percent of Hispanic voters approve, while 42% disapprove.

Just one year after voting for Democratic House candidates by 60%, Hispanic voters are now evenly split between Democrats and Republicans in a hypothetical choice for Congress according to a new Wall Street Journal poll. https://t.co/8T6sNiGzwB — FiveThirtyEight (@FiveThirtyEight) December 16, 2021

A poll from The Wall Street Journal found Republicans have made rapid gains with the Hispanic voting demographic. When asked in December which party they would back if the 2022 Congressional midterm election were today, 37% of Hispanic voters said they would support the Republican congressional candidate, and 37% said they would favor the Democrat.

Democratic pollster John Anzalone, whose company conducted The Wall Street Journal Poll ,along with the firm of Republican pollster Tony Fabrizio, said the Hispanic vote is something “we’re going to have to fight for.”