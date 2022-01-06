Britney Spears Is Actually Daring Instagram To Ban Her With These Nude Pictures, Wow

Britney Spears definitely got everyone’s attention Thursday when it appeared she was daring Instagram to ban her after posting several nude pictures on the site.

The 40-year-old pop star, wearing nothing more than thigh-high socks, took two full frontal nude selfies in front of a mirror, using a flower emoji, heart emoji and her arm to cover the rest of her naked body. Spears captioned the revealing snaps, “Free woman energy has never felt better.” (RELATED: Celebrities Speak Out In Defense Of Britney Spears Following Her Plea To End Conservatorship)

We at The Daily Caller decided not to embed the actual photos in this piece because they are basically pornographic. But for those interested in seeing how far the “Gimme More” hitmaker went it can be seen here.

At the time of this publication, the photos have remained on the site, and it is not the first time the “Womanizer” hitmaker has appeared to push the envelope with racy photos on social media. (RELATED: Britney Spears’ Mom ‘Inserted Herself’ Into Daughter’s Life To Get Vegas Marriage Annulled, Lawyer Says)

Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy 🥺❤️ !!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen 🙏🏼☀️🙌🏼 ???? #FreedBritney 🎥: @AbbyShalawylo pic.twitter.com/yk1vO3H02L — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) November 12, 2021

In September of 2021, the “Toxic” hitmaker posted six totally nude photos on her social media, along with several topless shots. The photos remain on the site with more than 3.8 million likes despite them appearing to break its community guidelines.

Taking a look at Instagram’s nudity policy, under its section titled Community Guidelines, it states, in part, the following:

“We know that there are times when people might want to share nude images that are artistic or creative in nature, but for a variety of reasons, we don’t allow nudity on Instagram,” the statement read. “This includes photos, videos, and some digitally-created content that show sexual intercourse, genitals, and close-ups of fully-nude buttocks.”

“It also includes some photos of female nipples, but photos in the context of breastfeeding, birth giving and after-birth moments, health-related situations (for example, post-mastectomy, breast cancer awareness or gender confirmation surgery) or an act of protest are allowed,” the guidelines added. “Nudity in photos of paintings and sculptures is OK, too.”

So, we leave it up to you the reader to decide why any of these photos are still up on the site.