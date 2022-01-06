Davante Adams: ‘We Play Football. We Don’t Put A Bunch Of Drills On Instagram To Look Cool’

Green Bay Packers star Davante Adams recently had a quote for the ages about social media.

In a video tweeted by @WesHod, Adams was discussing what players need to do in the offseason, and his answer didn't disappoint.

“I don’t want you out there doing stuff that ain’t gonna translate to the game and help you as a football player. We play football. We don’t go put a bunch of drills on Instagram to look cool. We play football,” Adams explained. You can watch his full comments in the video below.

This is an epic Davante Adams quote on what he tells young receivers to work on during the offseason, but my goodness, does this also apply to life, in general, in the social media age. #Packers pic.twitter.com/ZLSofzMXRm — Wes Hodkiewicz (@WesHod) January 5, 2022

Major props to Adams for keeping it real and saying what a lot of people feel. There’s no reason to be posting nonsense on Instagram.

If you’re out there working out and getting better, why the hell would you want to show your opponents what you’re doing? The answer is you wouldn’t.

Davante Adams’ advice for fellow WR: “Go run routes. And run full speed routes. I don’t want you out there doing stuff that ain’t gonna translate to the game and help you as a football player. We play football. We don’t go put a bunch of drills on Instagram. We play football.” 💯 https://t.co/0eukhuv1ds — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 6, 2022

Yet, way too many people treat Instagram as a platform they can use to impress people. Stop it. Do what you do and be authentic with it.

Don’t post stuff just because you think people might like it. That goes for professional athletes and everyone else.

I’ve said it many times before and I’ll say it again, but social media is a cancer on society. It has created so many frauds, and we have to push back on it.

Social media isn’t real, and you shouldn’t live your life thinking the opinions of losers on Twitter and Facebook matter. They don’t. If the clowns in the peanut gallery had any legit talent, they’d be out in the real world making money. pic.twitter.com/Ta3TwgzZNi — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 21, 2021

That’s exactly what Adams did with a few sentences. Let’s hope more people follow his lead.