We Didn’t Expect Dems’ Jan. 6 Celebration To Be Remotely Comical, But Then Pelosi Introduced The Writer Of ‘Hamilton’

REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

We at the Daily Caller were not expecting any comedy during the holiest of J6 celebrations for elected Democrats and their friends in media, but then House Speaker Nancy Pelosi actually ceded the floor of Congress to “Sopranos” extra and “Hamilton” playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Consistent with a day chock full of political theater, Pelosi first introduced the Broadway playwright Thursday as one of the “great creative talents of our time.” (RELATED: ‘Hamilton’ Response To Bush Is A World Away From How They Treated Pence)

“May his beautiful words be an inspiration to us,” Pelosi added. “Among the words he said in the music ‘we’ll make it right for you if we lay a strong enough foundation, we’ ll pass it on to you and we will give the world to you.'”

Miranda, who before winning a Tony Award was most famous for saying “I think maybe, I don’t know” to Tony Soprano in Season 6, Episode 15 of the hit HBO series, appeared via video call in front of Congress speaking about how a “New Year brings hope for the future.”

Miranda said we are all “stewards of the American experiment” working to “pass down to our children and grandchildren a more perfect union,” quoting what he wrote about in the song “Dear Theodosia” in his musical, “Hamilton.” (RELATED: ‘Hamilton’ Movie Headed To Disney+ A Year Early Due To Pandemic)

We weren’t the only ones who noticed the inclusion of Miranda in the events of the day.

The clip then threw to a pre-recorded performance of the song with the members of the Broadway cast. The recorded show was not new and was part of a video shared in October by the far left progressive activist group MoveOn.org.

After the performance, members of Congress can be heard clapping as Pelosi said how the “arts have a way” of “saying things” that connect. She also said it was why she felt it was important to have “the arts lead us in this discussion” for the Jan. 6 anniversary.