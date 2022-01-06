Detroit Public Schools Superintendent Calls For Student Vax Mandate After Closing Schools

Detroit Public School Community District’s (DPSCD) superintendent called for a student vaccination mandate Wednesday during a radio interview after closing the district’s schools amid a spike in Omicron variant cases.

Superintendent Nikolai Vitti joined local Detroit radio station WJR 760 to discuss the district’s shutdown. Vitti floated a vaccine mandate for students as a solution to the Omicron variant, though some studies found the Omicron variant has the ability to evade immunity from vaccines and natural infection more than previous strains.

Vitti said on WJR 760 that triple-vaccinated individuals are “less likely” to test positive for COVID-19.

“Yeah, this new variant, and even the other variants that we’ve dealt with, does lead to some pause about the effectiveness of the vaccine,” Vitti said. “But we still do know that, for the most part, the vaccine coupled with the booster does lead to a situation where you’re less likely to be positive with COVID.”

DPSCD’s Board of Education implemented a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for faculty as “a condition of employment” by Feb. 18, according to the district’s online learning FAQ form. Fully vaccinated — per DPSCD’s current definition — does not include the booster shot.

Vitti told WJR 760 that the vaccine mandate would allegedly help minimize the length of quarantines.

“DPSCD has to take ownership of and try to create alignment [of COVID policy] within its organization and that’s why we’re moving to an employee mandate of a vaccine and likely a vaccine for students by the fall,” Vitti said. “Because, if not, then even if kids aren’t positive, then they’re going to be quarantining because they’re not vaccinated based on the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s] quarantine rules.”

The superintendent told the Daily Caller that he “estimates that roughly 30 percent or less” of DPSCD students are vaccinated as of Jan. 6. Vaccination rates in Detroit are approximately 50 percent, according to Vitti.

A vaccine mandate would impact 53,406 students enrolled in the district. (RELATED: Detroit Superintendent Admits Curriculum ‘Is Deeply Using Critical Race Theory’)

Detroit schools closed their doors to in-person learning beginning Jan. 6 and will remain closed until Jan. 14. The district cited a seven-day COVID-19 infection rate exceeding 40 percent.

Vitti told the Daily Caller that the district will consider an extension of online learning “if infection rates in the city do not dramatically improve.” The seven-day infection rate needs to be at or below 10 to 15 percent to return to in-person learning, according to the superintendent.