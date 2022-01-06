REPORT: The NFL Is Looking At Moving The Super Bowl Out Of California

The NFL is reportedly drawing up plans to potentially move the Super Bowl.

At the moment, Super Bowl LVI is slated to happen at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, but the NFL is ready to call an audible if necessary. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to WFAA, the league has had discussions about the availability of stadiums outside of California, and Dallas is an option on the table.

BREAKING: WFAA has confirmed that the NFL has reached out to AT&T Stadium to check on its availability as a possible backup 2022 Super Bowl venue; Arlington officials say the city is ready to host the game if needed.https://t.co/1F5z8On6kR — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) January 5, 2022

COVID-19 restrictions in California could force the league to pull the game out of the state and move it to a location that isn’t as locked down.

If that decision is made, Dallas could be a great option.

The NFL should 100% pull the Super Bowl out of California if the state is going to have a bunch of restrictions.

You simply can’t play the Super Bowl in a state that won’t allow the atmosphere to flourish. You can’t do it. Football is meant to be played in front of fans in a packed stadium.

Anything less isn’t acceptable, and if California won’t accommodate the game, take it to Dallas, Florida or somewhere else that would be fun.

Hell, take it to Green Bay and play it outdoors!

Whatever the league does, it can’t play the game in a state that won’t allow the atmosphere fans want to see!