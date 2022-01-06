Editorial

REPORT: The NFL Is Looking At Moving The Super Bowl Out Of California

TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 19: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers stands in the huddle during a timeout in the 3rd quarter of the game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on December 19, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
The NFL is reportedly drawing up plans to potentially move the Super Bowl.

At the moment, Super Bowl LVI is slated to happen at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, but the NFL is ready to call an audible if necessary. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to WFAA, the league has had discussions about the availability of stadiums outside of California, and Dallas is an option on the table.

COVID-19 restrictions in California could force the league to pull the game out of the state and move it to a location that isn’t as locked down.

If that decision is made, Dallas could be a great option.

 

The NFL should 100% pull the Super Bowl out of California if the state is going to have a bunch of restrictions.

You simply can’t play the Super Bowl in a state that won’t allow the atmosphere to flourish. You can’t do it. Football is meant to be played in front of fans in a packed stadium.

 

Anything less isn’t acceptable, and if California won’t accommodate the game, take it to Dallas, Florida or somewhere else that would be fun.

Hell, take it to Green Bay and play it outdoors!

 

Whatever the league does, it can’t play the game in a state that won’t allow the atmosphere fans want to see!