Nicolas Cage Tells Wild Story About The Time A Horse Attacked Him On A Film Set

Nicolas Cage recently shared an insane story about how a horse attacked him while on a film set.

During a discussion for The Hollywood Reporter, Cage recounted the time a horse named Rain Man on the set of “Butcher’s Crossing,” which hasn’t been released yet, repeatedly attempted to attack him. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

“Rain Man kept trying to knock me off the horse. He kept trying to run my head into roofs and then he’d try to throw me and then I’d get off the horse and try to be nice, and he’d head butt me. It was not fun, and I’ve always had good experiences with animals,” Cage explained in the hilarious clip.

You can watch him break down the entire situation below.

Is Nicolas Cage the man or is Nicolas Cage the man? The answer is an obvious and overwhelming yes. Whenever he speaks, you should listen because odds are high whatever he’s saying is gold.

Seriously, when was the last time he cut it loose and it was entertaining as all hell? I can’t remember if that’s ever happened!

Not only is an absolutely amazing actor, but he’s also a content machine. That’s just a fact, and the idea of him having to fight a horse that is attempting to take him out is laugh-out-loud funny.

Add in the fact the horse’s name was Rain Man, and it’s almost too good to be true.

