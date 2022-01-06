Editorial

Pete Golding Says Nick Saban Still Gives Assistants ‘Ass-Chewings’

Nick Saban (Credit: Twitter Video https://twitter.com/MichaelWBratton/status/1478889303098994690 and Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Nick Saban still isn’t afraid to tear into Alabama assistant coaches not getting the job done.

According to Clint Lamb, assistant coach Pete Golding was asked if it’s true that the seven-time national champion “has dispensed fewer of the proverbial ass-chewings this year,” and the answer didn’t disappoint. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Golding hit back with, “Absolutely not accurate.”

Well, I’m glad to see Saban hasn’t changed at all. After all, you don’t win seven national titles by taking it easy on people.

You win rings by demanding the best out of people at all times. That’s what gets the job done, and that’s what Saban has done his entire career.

Now, he’ll play for his eighth ring this upcoming Monday, and if any coach doesn’t do their job, I have no doubt he’ll react accordingly.

If you want to avoid getting torn to shreds by Saban, just find a way to win.

While we’re here, let’s also take a moment to remember Nick Saban’s infamous butt-chewing of Lane Kiffin. That might be his all-time great moment.

Make sure to catch the national title game Monday on ESPN!