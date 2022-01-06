Peter Bogdanovich, Legendary Director Of ‘The Last Picture Show,’ Dies At The Age Of 82

Peter Bogdanovich, the legendary director of “The Last Picture Show,” died shortly after midnight Thursday at his home. He was 82.

The Oscar-nominated writer-director died of natural causes in his sleep at his home in Los Angeles, his daughter, Antonia Bogdanovich, shared Thursday with The Hollywood Reporter (THR).

Peter Bogdanovich — whose “The Last Picture Show” and “Paper Moon” solidified his reputation as one of the most important filmmakers in the New Hollywood of the ’70s — has died at 82. https://t.co/OKnxIhwhcl pic.twitter.com/QXbqp9zoJ7 — Variety (@Variety) January 6, 2022

Younger generations will remember him from his recurring role on the hit HBO series "The Sopranos" as Dr. Melfi's psychotherapist and as a DJ in Quentin Tarantino's "Kill Bill Volumes 1 and 2," Variety noted.

However, Bogdanovich is best known for his 70s movies “Paper Moon,” “What’s Up, Doc?,” and “The Last Picture Show,” which earned him eight Academy Awards nominations and his first Oscar nomination for Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay, shared with Larry McMurtry. The movie also catapulted him to fame, as his work drew comparisons to the filmmaking of Orson Welles.

Peter was married to Polly Platt from 1962 to 1971. His marriage ended after he had an affair with up-and-coming star and model Cybill Shepherd.

He made two more films with Cybil after “The Last Picture Show” but claimed both flopped because people were upset about his affair with Shepherd.

“They were pissed off that I was having an affair with [Shepherd],” Bogdanovich said in a 2019 interview with Vulture, THR noted. “I’ve seen pictures of us; I look like an arrogant, attractive guy, and she looks like a sexy girl. And we were rich and we were famous and we did movies together.”

He is survived by his two children with Platt, Antonia and Sashy, the outlet noted.