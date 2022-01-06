REPORT: Baker Mayfield Might Ask To Be Traded If Cleveland Doesn’t Make Changes

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield might be on his way out the door.

The Browns have already been eliminated from playing in the playoffs, and it sounds like the problems behind the scenes are bad enough Mayfield might want out.

According to Cleveland.com, the young NFL quarterback is so frustrated with the playcalling from head coach Kevin Stefanski that if he “doesn’t get reassurance that things will change next season, he’ll consider asking to be traded.”

#Browns Baker Mayfield must resolve his differences with Kevin Stefanski soon in case they need to co-exist next season; Also, some names that will be on the radar if they don’t https://t.co/waNKPGtnJV — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) January 6, 2022

I hate to break the news to Baker Mayfield, but he doesn’t have much leverage in this situation at all. I mean, it’s hard to imagine how he could actually have less.

He’s one of the worst starting quarterbacks in the NFL, played terribly down the stretch this season and appears to have seriously regressed.

Cleveland Browns Announce Major News About Baker Mayfield’s Future https://t.co/WhzlSTrws8 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 6, 2022

Now, he wants to potentially demand a trade? Yeah, that’s going to be a tough sell for management. What is he going to do if they say no? He has no options on the table.

Aaron Rodgers wasn’t even able to force a trade out of Green Bay, and he’s one of the greatest players in NFL history.

How the hell does Baker Mayfield think he’s capable of getting his way? It’s pure delusion.

#Browns Baker Mayfield’s torn labrum surgery is set for Jan. 19th with Dr. Orr Limpisvasti in Los Angeles. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) January 6, 2022

We’ll see how it all shakes out, but Mayfield has lost it if he thinks he has the power to force Cleveland’s hand.