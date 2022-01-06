Skip Bayless Claims Terrell Owens Could Be A Contributor For The Buccaneers At The Age Of 48

Skip Bayless recently had another laughable galaxy brain take.

During the Wednesday episode of “Undisputed,” the Fox Sports pundit claimed that Terrell Owens at the age of 48 could step in and be a contributor for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers right now! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“TO is in the best shape of any 48-year-old in the world. If Tom Brady bought in, TO could step in right now and produce at some level. I believe he’d be an addition to this team,” Bayless captioned a Twitter video of his thoughts.

You can watch his absurd argument in support of the former NFL star unfold below.

TO is in the best shape of any 48-year-old in the world. If Tom Brady bought in, TO could step in right now and produce at some level. I believe he’d be an addition to this team. More @Undisputed, now on FS1 https://t.co/RJxttNQzOr — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 5, 2022

I know Skip Bayless says a lot of crazy things, but this is downright outrageous. It’s among the dumbest things he’s ever said, and his record is not exactly free of blemishes.

There have been a lot of other stupid remarks made!

I’m sure Terrell Owens is a great guy, and I’m sure he thinks he can still play in the NFL. I’m sure both of those things are true.

You know what else I know is true? There’s absolutely no shot in hell he could play wide receiver in the NFL at the age of 48.

There’s no chance at all.

There’s a reason you don’t see men in their 40s playing in the NFL unless they’re unicorns like Tom Brady. The game is way too physical and older men simply can’t compete.

It’s truly that simple and to think it’s more complicated is foolish.

I enjoy a scorching hot take from Skip Bayless as much as anyone else, but this one is just too much!