Watch Halle Berry In The New Trailer For ‘Moonfall’

Halle Berry’s new movie “Moonfall” looks awesome.

The plot of the movie with the legendary actress, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is as follows:

In Moonfall, a mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it. With mere weeks before impact and the world on the brink of annihilation, NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler (Academy Award® winner Halle Berry) is convinced she has the key to saving us all — but only one astronaut from her past, Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson, “Midway”) and a conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman (John Bradley, “Game of Thrones”) believe her. These unlikely heroes will mount an impossible last-ditch mission into space, leaving behind everyone they love, only to find out that our Moon is not what we think it is.

Does that have you interested? Just wait until you see the trailer. Give it a watch below. You’re going to love it! (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

It feels like it’s been a minute or two since Berry last dropped a major banger, but I think it’s clear that she swung for the fences with “Moonfall.”

Not only does it look great, but it’s also directed by Roland Emmerich, who is the king of making disaster films.

He was the man famously behind “2012,” which is in the discussion for greatest disaster film of all time.

Now, he’s bringing fans “Moonfall” with one hell of an impressive cast. If you’re not amped up for an exciting film with Halle Berry, I don’t know what to tell you!

Sign me up!

You can catch “Moonfall” starting February 4!