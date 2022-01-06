Entertainment

Zendaya Hits Red Carpet In Strapless Black And White Striped Gown

71st Emmy Awards - Social Ready Content

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Zendaya definitely stole the show when she stepped out on the red carpet in a strapless black and white gown at a premiere in California.

The 25-year-old actress looked absolutely stunning in the form-fitted, vertical two-print number with a scallop trim and hemline that went down to her feet at the HBO Max “Euphoria” Season 2 photo call. The picture was shared Thursday by MTV on Instagram. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Most Head-Turning Models On Instagram)

The caption next to the post read, “No need to post anything else today because THE #EUPHORIA PREMIERE PICS HAVE ARRIVED.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Stunned Fans On Instagram)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MTV (@mtv)

She completed the jaw-dropping look with her hair pulled up, jewelry and high heels.

The “Spider-Man: No Way Home” star has been burning up red carpets around the world lately with sparkling, sheer and cropped numbers.

“The Greatest Showman” star wows no matter what the occasion. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.