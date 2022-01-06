Zendaya Hits Red Carpet In Strapless Black And White Striped Gown

Zendaya definitely stole the show when she stepped out on the red carpet in a strapless black and white gown at a premiere in California.

The 25-year-old actress looked absolutely stunning in the form-fitted, vertical two-print number with a scallop trim and hemline that went down to her feet at the HBO Max "Euphoria" Season 2 photo call. The picture was shared Thursday by MTV on Instagram.

The caption next to the post read, "No need to post anything else today because THE #EUPHORIA PREMIERE PICS HAVE ARRIVED."

She completed the jaw-dropping look with her hair pulled up, jewelry and high heels.

Euphoria (n): our feeling every time Zendaya steps onto a red carpet. (: Getty) #EuphoriaRedCarpet pic.twitter.com/TIinRNTj3G — E! News (@enews) January 6, 2022

The “Spider-Man: No Way Home” star has been burning up red carpets around the world lately with sparkling, sheer and cropped numbers.

“The Greatest Showman” star wows no matter what the occasion. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.