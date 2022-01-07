Legendary Actor, Diplomat Sidney Poitier Dies

Legendary actor Sidney Poitier died at the age of 94, Bahamas Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell announced Friday, according to The Independent.

Poitier held dual citizenship in The Bahamas along with the United States, The Independent reported. His cause of death has not been revealed.

Poitier lived in The Bahamas during his childhood but moved to the United States at age 15. He lied about his age so he could serve in World War II, the outlet added.

Poitier starred in several classic films during his decades-long career, including “In the Heat of the Night” and “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner.”

He became the first black man to win an Oscar for Best Actor for the film “Lilies of the Field” in 1963, the outlet reported.

Denzel Washington mentioned Poitier’s influence after receiving the Best Actor Oscar for “Training Day” in 2001, saying, “I’ll always be chasing you, Sidney. I’ll always be following in your footsteps. There’s nothing I would rather do, sir.”

Poitier was also the oldest living man to have won the award at the time of his death.

Tributes began pouring in from other Hollywood stars as news of his death circulated, including from actor and director Tyler Perry, actress and “The View” cohost Whoopi Goldberg and comedian Loni Love. (RELATED: Betty White Dies At The Age Of 99).

Around this time last year Cicely Tyson was releasing her book and promoting it. I had no idea she would pass away shortly thereafter. Now, to wake up this morning to a call that Sidney Poitier has passed away… continued: https://t.co/WWbsTgh1U0 pic.twitter.com/jgezv2ktGD — Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) January 7, 2022

If you wanted the sky i would write across the sky in letters that would soar a thousand feet high..

To Sir… with Love

Sir Sidney Poitier R.I.P.

He showed us how to reach for the stars — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) January 7, 2022

What a thrill it was to meet the legendary actor Sidney Poitier.. he made us all feel proud and was an inspiration to us in an industry that at times could not be welcoming.. thank you Mr. Poitier rest well. pic.twitter.com/EI6hRljryn — Loni Love (@LoniLove) January 7, 2022

From 1997 to 2007, Poitier served as the ambassador of the Bahamas to Japan, The Independent reported.