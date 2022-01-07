Clinton Portis Gets Six Months In Prison For Defrauding The NFL’s Health Care Benefit Program For Retired Players

Clinton Portis is headed to prison.

According to ESPN, the former star running back for the Redskins and Broncos has been sentenced to six months in prison for his role "in defrauding a health care benefit program for retired NFL veterans." Portis and other players filed false reimbursement claims for medical equipment, and he'll now have to serve some time.

He was also sentenced to six months of house arrest following his time in prison.

Clinton Portis and two other former NFL players have pleaded guilty for their roles in a nationwide scheme to defraud a healthcare program for retired NFL players. https://t.co/q8zQ08ii2a — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 8, 2021

All things considered, six months isn’t a ton of time to serve after defrauding the NFL out of “nearly $100,000,” according to the same ESPN report.

You know what super wealthy people never tolerate? Being stolen from, and the fact Portis only got six months behind bars should be considered a huge win for him.

Update: Former Washington RB Clinton Portis sentenced to 6 months in prison for defrauding a health care benefit program for retired NFL veterans, per @john_keim — JPA Football (@jpafootball) January 6, 2022

The NFL also had no choice but to go after the former players who defrauded the league. If they didn’t, it would likely only lead to more retired players doing the same.

At some point, you have to draw a line in the sand, and that’s exactly what has happened with the former NFL star headed to prison.

Hopefully, he learns his lesson and gets his life straightened out.